Ambassador Hints At Initiating Direct Flights From Kazakhstan To Skardu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday said that direct flight from Kazakhstan to Skardu, a beautiful region of Gilgit-Baltistan, could not be ruled out, which would enhance bilateral tourism

He said :"International flights have started recently from Skardu International Airport, after which we have an opportunity to increase bilateral tourism by starting this one-hour duration direct flight from Kazakhstan to Skardu."

The Ambassador told APP that the ‘International Tourism Summit ‘would also be organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Skardu.

He said that people-to-people relations of two countries would increase with this air connectivity initiative, which was the backbone of all relations, in addition to enhancing bilateral relations.

He said that for the promotion Pakistan Kazakhstan and Central Asia relations, there was a need to increase economic integration and enhance land and air links.

The envoy said that mutual diplomatic, economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan were being strengthened with time.

He said that a bilateral agreement has been reached for the promotion of transit trade and a lot of progress has been made on this, which would strengthen the economic ties and trade between the two countries.

Yerzhan Kistafin said that there was a need to exchange business delegations in order to enhance bilateral relations.

The ambassador said that there was a need to work on the potential in Gilgit-Baltistan including conventional tourism, medical and cultural adventure tourism, mining and precious stones, minerals and natural resources, hydro-power, agriculture including fruits and food and water resources and other sectors.

 

Yerzhan Kistafin said that the northern region of Pakistan was rich in natural beauty in which 6 major mountain peaks of the world were located.

To a question, he said that bilateral trade was far below its potential and more work was required in this regard.

The ambassador said that the role of the private sector was imperative to increase cooperation in the field of tourism for which the business community of both countries must play their due role in this regard.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were bound in historical, religious and cultural relations that covered many dimensions.

