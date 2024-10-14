Ambassador Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion At GITEX Global 2024
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
On the occasion, the ambassador expressed his pride in GITEX Global’s recognition of Pakistan as the “Tech Destination of the Year 2024,” a recognition of the country’s impressive advancements in IT-related services and products, said a news release received here.
Consul General Hussain Muhammad, Trade & Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan and senior government officials from Pakistan were also present on the occasion.
The envoy highlighted the substantial growth of Pakistan’s IT exports to the UAE, which have risen by 34%, reaching
$265 million.
He also informed that Pakistan’s global IT exports now exceed $3.2 billion, with the potential for continued growth.
Ambassador Tirmizi acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in organizing and showcasing Pakistan’s IT industry at the exhibition.
“Their joint efforts have made it possible for Pakistan to present its full spectrum of capabilities at GITEX Global, the world’s largest IT exhibition”, he added.
He also commended the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, for their vision in driving the country’s IT sector forward.
He said, “Pakistan, with the third-largest English-speaking population and the second-largest provider of freelance IT services globally, is uniquely positioned to expand its IT exports”.
The ambassador encouraged business leaders and IT professionals to visit the Pakistan Pavilion, where 24 exhibitors are showcasing innovative technologies and services.
He emphasized that GITEX Global provides an unparalleled opportunity for Pakistani IT experts to connect with their global counterparts and explore potential collaborations.
