Ambassador Of Kazakhstan Calls On Chairman FBR

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to cooperation in Customs.

According to the FBR statement issued here, the meeting also discussed the matters of trade facilitation and regional connectivity.

Mutual satisfaction was expressed over the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs matters, which is in final stages of execution.

Asim Ahmad assured that maximum facilitation will be extended to Kazakhstani businessmen intending to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed that both countries would continue to explore more avenues to further enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual concern.

