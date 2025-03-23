Ambassador Of Kazakhstan Expresses Deep Felicitation To Nation On 85th Pakistan Day
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Sunday expressed felicitation expressed his deep felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day.
On the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan day, on behalf of the embassy and people of Republic of Kazakhstan, “I would express my sincere Congratulations to the brotherly people of Pakistan” Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin said in his congratulatory message issued here.
Pakistan and Kazakhstan have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations for three and half decades and leadership of both sides is willing to strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres.
He said that Pakistan is a great country with huge potential in the industrial sector and Pakistanis are a great nation, "We believe that both of the brotherly countries have bright futures to emerge as developed nations."
The Ambassador said that Pakistan is a significant partner not only for Kazakhstan but also for the whole Central Asian region and I believe that Pakistan can play the role of bridge to connect the potential regions like the middle East, South-east Asian Nations, African and South Asian countries with Central Asian States.
He said that the entire Central Asian region, including Kazakhstan, is very anxious and pays special attention to enhance the cooperation with Pakistan for regional economic and trade integration.
The Ambassador said that the cooperation with Pakistan can elevate through regional cooperation for enhancing the economic connectivity for increasing the regional ties at a new level.
He said that this is our firm belief that Pakistan can play a crucial role for strengthening the ties between Central and South Asia.
On this auspicious occasion, "we wish Pakistan peace, Prosperity and stability for a bright future, and strong relation between Pakistan and Central Asian States".
