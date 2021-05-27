UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Korea Calls On Food Security Minister

Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ambassador of Korea calls on Food Security Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo here on Thursday called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, food security and research were discussed.  The minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Republic of Korea.

 Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for agricultural advancements in Pakistan. The minister also expressed his interest in student exchange programs between the countries as well as increasing bilateral trade between the two countries. Both sides also agreed upon increasing the bilateral relationship in other areas to further cement cooperation in other areas of bilateral interest.

