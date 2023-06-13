UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Pakistan To Damascus Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Damascus Shahid Akhtar on Wednesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President SCCI Amir Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guest.

During the meeting, issues related to the diplomatic, commercial relations and trade promotion with Damascus were discussed.

SVP SCCI Wahub Jahangir stressed for strengthening mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Damascus and said there was a huge scope for business opportunities between Pakistan and Damascus.

He said the both countries should facilitate single country trade exhibitions and frequenttrade delegation should be exchanged between the both countries to encourage B2Blinkages.

