Ambassador Of Pakistan To Ethiopia Visits SCCI

Published July 19, 2023

Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia Atif Sharif on Wednesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

During the meeting, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh emphasized the need to improve the current trade volume between the two countries.

The meeting was aimed to strengthen bilateral trade relations and explore business opportunities.

The vice president shared the potential of "Made in Sialkot" products in the Ethiopian market as well as ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

Ambassador Sharif endorsed the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and competitive pricing of Sialkot's products, emphasizing their potential in the Ethiopian market.

They agreed on the importance of exploring new avenues for collaboration, such as joint ventures and investment opportunities, to facilitate the exchange of goods and services between the two countries.

The both expressed optimism about the potential growth of trade and pledged to work togetherin identifying and capitalizing on business opportunities in various sectors, including surgicalinstruments, cutlery items, leather products and shoes.

