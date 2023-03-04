Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment between both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ):Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment between both the countries.

SAPM for Finance�Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance,�Nurettin Demir, Turkush Commercial Councellor, Ali Battal Country Manager Turkish Airline, Farhan Akram CFO Dawlance and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The finance Minister expressed sympathies on human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Turkiye.

He said that government and people of Pakistan are saddened at the loss of precious lives and properties in the devastating earthquake and stand with the people of Turkiye in its difficult time. He further said� that Government of Pakistan is ready to further extend relief support to Turkiye.

The minister minister highlighted the future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment front and extended maximum facilitation to the Turkish investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye expressed gratitude for providing immediate relief support and necessary to Turkish brethren in its difficult time.

The Turkish Ambassador shared that the Republic of Turkiye has strong bilateral ties with Pakistan and apprised the finance minister of certain issues related to Turkish companies operating in Pakistan.

The two sides further exchanged views on the long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic and social ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye thanked the Finance Minister for support and cooperation.