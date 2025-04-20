Open Menu

Ambassador Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Visits RCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Ambassador of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Dilsad Senol, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held a productive meeting with RCCI President Usman Shaukat.

The two leaders engaged in meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation between Pakistan and TRNC.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his welcoming address highlighted the Chamber’s initiatives in promoting regional trade and diversification into non-conventional sectors such as pharmaceuticals, marble, gemstones, halal meat, and tourism.

He emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of trade delegations to explore untapped potential and enhance bilateral collaboration.

Ambassador Senol on the occasion expressed TRNC’s keen interest in deepening trade relations with Pakistan and identified several promising sectors for cooperation, including agriculture, construction, tourism, education, the dairy sector, and citrus.

Highlighting the existing educational ties, Ambassador Senol noted that over 20 universities operate in TRNC, with more than 3,000 Pakistani students currently enrolled. She also pointed out that shared cultural and religious values between the two nations further strengthen the foundation for fruitful economic engagement.

The meeting was attended by RCCI senior leadership.

The visiting ambassador was accompanied by Yasar Yilancilar, Deputy Chief of Mission.

