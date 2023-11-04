Ambassador of Vietnam vows to increase trade with Pakistan

Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that lack of information was one of the major reasons for low growth in trade and relations between Vietnam and Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that lack of information was one of the major reasons for low growth in trade and relations between Vietnam and Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Sialkot business community attended the meeting.

The ambassador of Vietnam urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and tap and explore the untapped international trade markets of Vietnam to promote the strengthened bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam.

He vowed to make sincere efforts to boost trade ties between Vietnam and Pakistan, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen mutual trade relations.

He also pledged full support and technical assistance to ensure the easy access of Pakistan business community to international trade markets of Vietnam. "The main reason for low bilateral trade between Vietnam and Pakistan is lack of information about each other. Vietnam is very keen to establish stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries besides strengthening bilateral trade relations. Bilateral trade and business relations should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations," he added.

He said, "My job is to promote trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

There is also need to promote people to people contacts between the two countries. We established diplomat ties on November 8, 1972 and both countries have been enjoying cordial relations."

He said that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam last year was US$ 904 million and in 2021 US$ 794 million. "In nine months of 2023, it is US$ 546 million, a decrease of 30pc," he added.

He said that Vietnam is a fast growing country in terms of economic growth in the world.

He also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary 'Sialkot, the City of Progressive People' which was screened during this meeting.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address said that Pakistan and Vietnam shared enduring and cordial bond of friendship, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in the 1970s. "Last year, we celebrated a significant milestone, 50 years of close bilateral relations, based on mutual respect, understanding and a shared vision for peace and socio-economic progress in both our nations. Reflecting on our journey over the past five decades, it is evident that our partnership has grown from strength to strength. Today, I would like to emphasize the importance of getting full potential of our bilateral trade. The time has come for us to focus our efforts on further enhancing our economic ties and I believe that there is a wealth of opportunities waiting to be explored," he added.

Malik said that as per the data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total bilateral trade of goods and services between the two countries in the Financial Year 2023 was around $487 million which he believes has immense potential of growth considering the cordiality of relations between the countries.

He said, "To increase bilateral trade, I may suggest that both countries work to relax tariffs and duties on items of interest from both sides specially made in Sialkot products. Efforts should be made to expedite the signing of the Pak-Vietnam FTA by including tariff lines of Sialkot made products. Both countries should facilitate single-country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations."

He said that Sialkot has cultivated a vibrant Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) culture that is exceptionally conducive to business collaborations and joint ventures across a diverse spectrum of industries. Exporters from Sialkot exhibited a profound understanding of international trade regulations and requirements, leading to an impressive annual export value exceeding $2.2 billion.