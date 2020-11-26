UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Yemen For More Trade Ties With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Ambassador of Yemen for more trade ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Yemen in Pakistan Muhammad Motahar Alashabi has said that Yemen and Pakistan has long lasting brotherly relations and bilateral trade and business relations should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Ambassador of Yemen in Pakistan Muhammad Motahar Alashabi has said that Yemen and Pakistan has long lasting brotherly relations and bilateral trade and business relations should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the exporters held here on Thursday.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SCCI's SVP Khurram Aslam Butt and Vice President Sheikh Ansar Azizpuri were also present.

He vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Yemen Pakistan, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen the mutual trade ties.

He assured of all possible assistance in this behalf and said that businessmen would be facilitated.

He also stressed the need for promotion of people to people contacts between the businessmen of the both countries.

He also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People" which was screened during the meeting.

On this occasion,SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that there was a huge potential to increase the volume of trade, adding that Sialkot was an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country.

He said :" We produce sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware & table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware, and other items." Later, Ambassador of Yemen Motahar Alashabi also visited Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP). He discussed the matters of mutual interest with manufacturers and exporters.

Earlier, he visited several leading industrial units during his visit. He witnessed craftsmanship ofartisans and also showed keen interest in the production of spots goods and surgical instruments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exchange Business Yemen Visit Sialkot Chamber Hub Commerce Textile All Industry

