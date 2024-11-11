Ambassador Sarwar Calls On Finance Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday.
According to a press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting, various aspects of bilateral ties and ways for further enhancing cooperation and collaborations in the field of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Denmark were discussed.
The minister highlighted the role of Pakistani diaspora in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan, the statement added.
Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar apprised the Minister about the current state of bilateral ties and the scope and opportunities for further business ventures and collaborations.
He also highlighted the role of Pakistani expatriates settled in Demark for strengthening bilateral ties and promoting commerce and cultural exchanges between both the countries.
