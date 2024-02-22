Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani companies in the middle East, particularly in the UAE.

According to a news release in Islamabad, he emphasized the country’s trade potential at the Pakistan Middle East Trade Development Conference 2024, held at the Pakistan Association Dubai auditorium.

The conference, organized in collaboration with Pakistan’s Embassy, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Engro-Pakistan, was attended by Pakistani exhibitors participating in Gulfood-2024 and Emirati business community.

The event aimed to exchange ideas to explore trade relations between Pakistan and the Middle East, providing networking opportunities for Pakistani traders, particularly with UAE buyers.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi explained that the UAE market is continuously growing offering ideal opportunities for dedicated Pakistani companies with sound business plans to maximize their potential.