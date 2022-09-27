UrduPoint.com

Ambassadors-designate Call On Naveed Qamar

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Ambassadors-designate call on Naveed Qamar

Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Akhtar, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Syria and Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission-designate to Kabul, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Akhtar, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Syria and Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission-designate to Kabul, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Tuesday.

During meetings, the minister expressed good wishes for the two envoys, and hoped that with their wide experience in the foreign service they would serve Pakistan better in their host countries.

Naveed Qamar said both Syria and Afghanistan had a lot of trade potential, which needed to be explored to the advantage of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Syria Commerce

Recent Stories

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon ..

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

21 seconds ago
 Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends ..

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail til ..

23 seconds ago
 Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Bl ..

Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact on Glo ..

2 minutes ago
 Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy t ..

Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy to Act as Agent of China - Just ..

2 minutes ago
 Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lah ..

Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Suppl ..

Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Supply Parts for Russian-Bought Equ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.