Ambassadors-designate call on Naveed Qamar

Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Akhtar, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Syria and Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission-designate to Kabul, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Air Marshal (retd) Shahid Akhtar, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Syria and Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission-designate to Kabul, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Tuesday.

During meetings, the minister expressed good wishes for the two envoys, and hoped that with their wide experience in the foreign service they would serve Pakistan better in their host countries.

Naveed Qamar said both Syria and Afghanistan had a lot of trade potential, which needed to be explored to the advantage of Pakistan.