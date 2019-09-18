UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassadors Of Croatia, Cyprus, Ghana Discuss Increasing Trade Volume With Businessmen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus, Ghana discuss increasing trade volume with businessmen

Ambassadors of Ghana, Croatia and Cyprus accredited to Pakistan along with the team of Investment Board Sindh visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here and had meeting with Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President of the of the federation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Ambassadors of Ghana, Croatia and Cyprus accredited to Pakistan along with the team of Investment board Sindh visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here and had meeting with Dr.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President of the of the federation .While welcoming the Ambassadors, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President FPCCI briefly highlighted the activities of FPCCI on national and international level.

He discussed the bilateral trade relations with these countries. He emphasized on the need of exploring new venues for promotion of trade and economic relations. He also invited the Ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus and Ghana in forthcoming investment conference and exhibition to be held in Karachi on the sideline of meetings of Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) and Statutory meeting of ECO Chamber in November 2019.

Dr. Baig also briefed visiting diplomats about the incentives being offered by the Government of Pakistan for investment projects in Special Economic Zones under CPEC and potentials areas of investment i.e.

Tourism, low cost housing and IT related projects and desired activation of Joint Business Council of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of respective countries.

In their remarks, the Ambassadors emphasized on the close interaction and holding of commercial activities including visit of trade delegation between the private sector of Pakistan and their respective countries.

They also highlighted the potential areas of investment, their investment policies and their expertise particularly in the area of mining, shipyard, pharmaceutical and medical fields. The Ambassador of Croatia also requested FPCCI to pursue the matter of signing of bilateral investment treaty and double taxation for meaningful investment relations.S.

M. Muneer, Former President FPCCI also suggested that the national chambers should play their due role in bringing the business community closer resulting expansion of economic relations. He suggested that it is the time that we explore the non-conventional market as well which will expand our exports base.The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents FPCCI Arshad Jamal and Noor Khan, Daniel Abjapon Counsellor from Embassy of Ghana, Ivor Condig Third Secretary from the Embassy of Croatia, Former Vice President Waseem Vohra, Mohammad Anwar Qureshi, Ramada Hotels, Imran Baig, Kamal Chinoy Hon.

Consul General of Cyprus and others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Visit CPEC Cyprus Croatia Ghana Chamber November 2019 Market Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

46 minutes ago

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

1 hour ago

Saudi oil facility attack is 9/11 of the energy wo ..

31 seconds ago

Government is striving for business friendly atmop ..

36 seconds ago

Father of Firshta appeals higher officer to notice ..

38 seconds ago

Saudi govt increases Umrah and Hajj fees

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.