Ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus, Ghana discuss increasing trade volume with businessmen

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassadors of Ghana, Croatia and Cyprus accredited to Pakistan along with the team of Investment Board Sindh visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here and had meeting with Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President of the of the federation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Ambassadors of Ghana, Croatia and Cyprus accredited to Pakistan along with the team of Investment board Sindh visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here and had meeting with Dr.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President of the of the federation .While welcoming the Ambassadors, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Acting President FPCCI briefly highlighted the activities of FPCCI on national and international level.

He discussed the bilateral trade relations with these countries. He emphasized on the need of exploring new venues for promotion of trade and economic relations. He also invited the Ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus and Ghana in forthcoming investment conference and exhibition to be held in Karachi on the sideline of meetings of Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) and Statutory meeting of ECO Chamber in November 2019.

Dr. Baig also briefed visiting diplomats about the incentives being offered by the Government of Pakistan for investment projects in Special Economic Zones under CPEC and potentials areas of investment i.e.

Tourism, low cost housing and IT related projects and desired activation of Joint Business Council of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of respective countries.

In their remarks, the Ambassadors emphasized on the close interaction and holding of commercial activities including visit of trade delegation between the private sector of Pakistan and their respective countries.

They also highlighted the potential areas of investment, their investment policies and their expertise particularly in the area of mining, shipyard, pharmaceutical and medical fields. The Ambassador of Croatia also requested FPCCI to pursue the matter of signing of bilateral investment treaty and double taxation for meaningful investment relations.S.

M. Muneer, Former President FPCCI also suggested that the national chambers should play their due role in bringing the business community closer resulting expansion of economic relations. He suggested that it is the time that we explore the non-conventional market as well which will expand our exports base.The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents FPCCI Arshad Jamal and Noor Khan, Daniel Abjapon Counsellor from Embassy of Ghana, Ivor Condig Third Secretary from the Embassy of Croatia, Former Vice President Waseem Vohra, Mohammad Anwar Qureshi, Ramada Hotels, Imran Baig, Kamal Chinoy Hon.

Consul General of Cyprus and others.