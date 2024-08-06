Ambassadors propose highest civil awards for Zafar Bakhtawari

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries on Monday proposed Zafar Bakhtawari for their countries highest civil awards on his unparalleled contributions in fostering Pakistan’s relations with their countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries on Monday proposed Zafar Bakhtawari for their countries highest civil awards on his unparalleled contributions in fostering Pakistan’s relations with their countries.

At a dinner reception hosted in honour of prominent business leader, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Secretary General United Business Group (FPCCI, UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari, the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Algeria, Deputy Head of the Missions of Indonesia and Azerbaijan, and other dignitaries praised Zafar Bakhtawari's tireless efforts in promoting international cooperation and trade, said a press release issued here.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that under the visionary leadership of Zafar Bakhtawari, Islamabad’s business community is undertaking tireless efforts for forging Pakistan’s ties with other countries, adding that he himself is well aware of the endeavors Zafar Bakhtawari has been making for the purpose and that owing to his determination for the cause he deserves for the civil award of his country.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov shared historic linkages between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, citing centuries-old relations between the two brotherly countries.

He described Zafar Bakhtawari as a true friend of Uzbekistan, who enjoys a complete grip on the historic relationship between the two states and described him the most eligible figure for his country’s civil award.

Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jamal Bekar Abdullah, referred to the successful business trip of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's delegation to Ethiopia and commencement of direct flights would yield positive results in exploring business avenues between the two countries.

Acknowledging Zafar Bakhtawari’s contributions especially in bringing the two countries closer to each other and the African nations in general he also endorsed the notion of decorating Zafar Bakhtawari with any of the civil award of his country.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzahan Kistafin, lauded Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's role, especially Zafar Bakhtawari and his son Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, incumbent President of ICCI in bringing the nations closer, particularly Kazakhstan and Pakistan and favoured to decorate Bakhtawari with his country’s civil award.

Charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan, Tamerlan Khalilov, said, "Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy exemplary relations, standing together through thick and thin.

" He paid glowing tributes to Zafar Bakhtawari for his untiring efforts in promoting businesses and binding bonds of friendship with other countries. He described Zafar Bakhtawari as the best friend of his country in Pakistan since the inception of the Embassy.

Deputy Head of the Indonesian Mission Rahmat Hindiarata also hailed Zafar Bakhtawari's role for cultivating international bonds of friendship.

Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted the enduring and robust nature of Pakistan's relationships with Central Asian, African, and ASEAN countries, underscoring his personal commitment to fostering friendship and collaboration among nations.

He added, "Whosoever is a friend of Pakistan is his friend by underling the need to honour all the business leaders with national awards who are playing prominent role in strengthening ties at global level.

President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari by mentioning the efforts of business community especially the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry under his leadership said that despite all odds the business community is continuously playing its role for the economic prosperity of the country.

He acquainted the attendees with the initiatives taken by the ICCI for promoting business relationship with other countries as well as those in the pipeline for the economic advancement of the country. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the Speakers for appreciating the services of his father for building bridges between nations.

The host Tahir Farooq, Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Ittehad Media Group and Pakistan Economic Net by describing Zafar Bakhtwari as the true son of the soil and the identity of Islamabad, impressed upon the Government of Pakistan to decorate Zafar Bakhtawari with the highest civil award in acknowledgment of his exemplary services for strengthening international bonds.

The event was attended by senior bureaucrats Arshad Munir, EDG, Information Service Academy, Akhter Munir, Media Advisor to the President of Pakistan, Abdul Akbar, Press Secretary to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, PRCCSF.

Business community was represented by Zaki Aijaz, acting President FPCCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik former President ICCI, FPCCI, Khalid Javaid, former President ICCI, Mian Shaukat Masud,former President ICCI, Nasir Qureshi, Malik Shabbir Awan, Nasir Chaudhry, Zia Chaudhry, Fatima Hassan and others.