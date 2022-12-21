Ambulance Workers in England, Wales to Strike Over Low Wages on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales will go on strike on Wednesday to demand a pay rise from the government.

Over 10,000 people from nine trusts are expected to walk out after the government ignored their pleas for a wage increase amid soaring inflation.

It is already the second strike of UK National Health Service workers in December. Nurses walked out on December 15 and December 20.