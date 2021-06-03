UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AmCham Head Says US Sanctions Against Russia's Sovereign Debt Had No Significant Impact

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

AmCham Head Says US Sanctions Against Russia's Sovereign Debt Had No Significant Impact

Washington's recent sanctions against Moscow that bar US financial institutions from trading operations with the Russian government debt have not had a significant impact so far, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Washington's recent sanctions against Moscow that bar US financial institutions from trading operations with the Russian government debt have not had a significant impact so far, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Wexler Capital Chief Investment Officer Steven Keller told Sputnik in April that the sanctions were more symbolic, calling the move "more of political grandstanding by the United States that's unlikely to cost the Kremlin much sleep."

"They have not had a significant impact. They have probably had a bit of an impact on the business that American banks can do with Russia," Rodzianko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The expert said that the main issue was not the sanctions on sovereign debt themselves but rather a threat that they could hit secondary markets, which have not been affected so far.

Washington introduced a ban on US entities from purchasing the ruble-based bonds on April 15 as part of a new series of anti-Russian sanctions over its alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts against the US' interests. The US financial institutions, however, still are able to trade in the secondary bond markets, preserving some of the foreign investment crucial for the Russian economy.

SPIEF an annual economic forum that gathers officials, business people and experts from around the world is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Washington St. Petersburg United States Chamber April Market Commerce Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

983 coronavirus patients recovered

3 minutes ago

Exhibition at Alhamra to celebrate 70th anniversar ..

3 minutes ago

Completion of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Benefits Both ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President terms population welfare imperative ..

25 minutes ago

Three kids died in Quetta bomb blast

25 minutes ago

FWMC removes 10,000-ton solid waste in city areas

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.