UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amendment In Secured Transaction Act-2016 To Enhance Easy Access To Credit By SMEs: Adviser To The Prime Minister For Commerce And Investment Abdul Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:36 PM

Amendment in Secured Transaction Act-2016 to enhance easy access to credit by SMEs: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said the recent amendment in the Secured Transaction Act-2016 would help in operationalizing e-registry of movable and immovable assets which would in turn enhance easy access to credit particularly by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said the recent amendment in the Secured Transaction Act-2016 would help in operationalizing e-registry of movable and immovable assets which would in turn enhance easy access to credit particularly by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

These amendments would also be instrumental in improving Pakistan's ranking in "getting credit" indicator by more than 20 positions in the World Bank's ease of doing business report, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here.

The adviser said the recent amendments in companies act 2017 would lessen the administrative burden on businesses.

He said this would also impact the two indicators in our ease of doing business ranking, first on starting a business and second protecting minority investors.

He said the function of Secured Transaction Registry (STR) had been established at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The registry would record charges/security interests created by entities on their movable assets.

Now, the financial institutions (Secured Transactions) Act, 2016 enacted to provide an integrated legal framework for creation of security interest over movable assets besides providing for establishment of a secured transactions registry for unincorporated entities, he said.

The adviser said the creation of secured transaction registry would facilitate small borrowers from SMEs and agriculture sector to secure credit from financial institutions against their movable assets, receivables intellectual property, inventory, agricultural produce, petroleum or minerals, motor vehicles.

He said the establishment of Secured Transaction Act 2016, would improve Pakistan's ranking in "getting credit" indicator of the World Bank's ease of doing business index that required establishment of an integrated or unified collateral registry to register security interests in movable assets by incorporated and unincorporated entities.

He said the importance of this initiative, highlighted that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) played a vital role in the economic development of the country due to their significant contribution in terms of output, exports and employment.

Particularly, SMEs constituted approximately 90% of businesses in Pakistan, employed 80% of the non-agricultural labor force and contributed 40% in country's annual gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

He said despite playing a significant role in economic growth of the country, SMEs access to formal finance was limited to only 6% of the total financing by the banking sector.

The adviser was optimistic that this initiative would prove to be a game-changer by improving the access to finance for the MSMEs, agri-borrowers and rural enterprises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) World Bank Exports Business Minority Agriculture Vehicles 2017 2016 Commerce From Employment

Recent Stories

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includ ..

3 minutes ago

Aleem Khan condoles death of Senator Faisal Javed' ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia, US Can Largely Contribute to Gl ..

3 minutes ago

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

21 minutes ago

Indian Authorities Deny Reports of 2nd Toxic Gas L ..

57 seconds ago

COMSTECH project on food security to be funded by ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.