UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amendments Introducing US Sanctions On Russian State Debt Unlikely To Become Law - AmCham

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Amendments Introducing US Sanctions on Russian State Debt Unlikely to Become Law - AmCham

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Proposed amendments to the US defense budget, introducing sanctions against Russia's state debt, are unlikely to be signed into law, but if they are, the restrictions will hit US investors above all, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) Alexis Rodzianko told Sputnik on Friday.

His comment came soon after the US House of Representatives passed an amendment to the 2020 defense budget, proposed by the Democrats, banning US citizens from conducting any operations with Russia's state debt in the event of Russia's meddling in the upcoming US presidential election. However, this is not the final version of the document, and the amendment is yet to be studied by the Republicans.

"First of all, I believe it is unlikely to become law, because the draft has to be passed in the upper chamber, and this amendment has not been submitted to the upper chamber.

The law should be approved in order to be submitted for signing, which means that the upper chamber has to agree to introduce this amendment in its own version or reject the amendment in the version that the lower chamber proposed. It also has to be signed by the president," Rodzianko said.

"The second thing is that the amendment itself is conditional. Sanctions will be introduced if election meddling take place. Sanctions will not be introduced directly even if the president signs the law," Rodzianko added.

AmCham head voiced the belief that the sanctions, if introduced, would hit not the global markets, but US investors.

"These sanctions will primarily hit US investors who are major holders of these securities. This is not the most desirable result," Rodzianko specified.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of election meddling, with Russia refuting the charges as groundless.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Russia Budget United States Chamber Democrats 2020 Market Commerce Event All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge ..

7 minutes ago

Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis believe th ..

16 minutes ago

Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide s ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to remove Arsha ..

26 minutes ago

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.