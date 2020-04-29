UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

America Movil Reports $1.2 Billion Loss In First Quarter

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

America Movil reports $1.2 billion loss in first quarter

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship company America Movil, the telecommunications giant, reported a first-quarter net loss of 29 billion pesos (about $1.20 billion)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship company America Movil, the telecommunications giant, reported a first-quarter net loss of 29 billion pesos (about $1.20 billion).

The company, one of the world's largest mobile network operators, said Tuesday total revenue in the year's first three months was 250 billion pesos ($10 billion).

These figures show "a limited impact so far of the pandemic (of the new coronavirus). Our consolidated results were solid and all of our main operations performed well," America Movil said in a statement.

However, the statement acknowledged after countries applied contingency measures -- mostly in mid-March -- "operational trends began to change." America Movil had reported a 63 percent year-on-year increase in its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, with a profit of 21,194 million pesos (about $873 million).

The company operates across much of Latin America, the United States and in central and eastern Europe.

It has helped make slim the world's fifth-richest man, according to Forbes magazine, which estimates his family fortune at $64 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Mobile Company Forbes Man United States 2019 Family All Slim Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hollywood actor Irfan Khan passes away

11 minutes ago

S.Korea's business sentiment worsens in April over ..

31 seconds ago

Australia marks 250th anniversary of Cook landing ..

11 seconds ago

Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies a ..

13 seconds ago

Volkswagen sees 'severe' virus impact but no annua ..

14 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 327 after 14, 885 cases of Cor ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.