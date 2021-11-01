American Airlines Cancels Almost 2,000 Flights Over Weekend - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The number of flights canceled over the weekend by major US air operator American Airlines reached almost 2,000 for a variety of reasons, according to the media reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The number of flights canceled over the weekend by major US air operator American Airlines reached almost 2,000 for a variety of reasons, according to the media reports.

On Sunday alone, American Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, which is about 20% of its schedule, the Wall Street Journal writes.

On Saturday, the airline's Chief Operating Officer, David Seymour, said in a memo that there were certain problems on Thursday due to strong wind gusts that reduced the throughput capacity at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the busiest airport in Texas, according to the newspaper.

"Our staffing begins to run tight, as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," Seymour told his employees.

The number of cancellations increased significantly because pilots and flight attendants were not in the right places for next flights.

