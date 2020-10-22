American Airlines reports $2.4 bln loss in Q3

American Airlines announced Thursday that its earnings plunged 73 percent in the third quarter amid the collapse in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a loss of $2.4 billion

The company, which recently laid off 19,000 workers after Washington policymakers failed to renew funding to support airlines, said it reduced the rate at which it burns cash to $44 million a day in the July to September period, compared to $58 million daily average in the second quarter.