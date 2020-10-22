UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines Reports $2.4 Bln Loss In Q3

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

American Airlines reports $2.4 bln loss in Q3

American Airlines announced Thursday that its earnings plunged 73 percent in the third quarter amid the collapse in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a loss of $2.4 billion

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :American Airlines announced Thursday that its earnings plunged 73 percent in the third quarter amid the collapse in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a loss of $2.4 billion.

The company, which recently laid off 19,000 workers after Washington policymakers failed to renew funding to support airlines, said it reduced the rate at which it burns cash to $44 million a day in the July to September period, compared to $58 million daily average in the second quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Company July September Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Delivers ISF Grant to the Gambia to Tackle COV ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai-Manila seat sale for as low as AED200 ahead ..

4 minutes ago

Banks brief PM as how can poor get loan easily to ..

5 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

36 minutes ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.