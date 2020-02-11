The American Business Council here on Tuesday lauded the efforts made by the incumbent government for the promotion of investment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):The American Business Council here on Tuesday lauded the efforts made by the incumbent government for the promotion of investment in the country.

A delegation of the council called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and shared with him a number of recommendations and proposals related to taxation, sale of IT products, tariff rationalization of imported goods, ports and shipping and registration processes.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the adviser assured them of full government support for their business endeavours and said the government would continue to interact with the business community and investors to further streamline the business and investment regime in the country.

He highlighted the government policies and measures aimed at facilitating the business and investment climate in the country with focus on the ease of doing business, which had been acknowledged by the World Bank as well.

He said the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses and provide them with a level-playing field as the government believed in investment and export-led growth which was more durable and sustainable.