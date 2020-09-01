UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Business Council Presents Rs17 Mln Cheque To PM For Corona Relief Fund

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:52 PM

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund

The Council had earlier donated Rs20 million to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund to support the national economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) A delegation of American Business Council called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented an additional cheque worth Rs 17 million for PM’s Corona Relief Fund on behalf of the Council.

The Council had, earlier, also donated Rs20 million to PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that provision of conducive environment for profitable businesses and removal of all problems faced by the business community were the foremost priority of the government.

The government on priority basis had announced incentives for the construction sector so that not only this sector could thrive, but also its allied industries could also progress, he added.

During the meeting, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Investment board Atif Bukhari and other senior officials were present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister further said that a high-level committee had been constituted for the promotion of small and medium levels businesses and removal of all the hurdles in this regard.

He also directed his advisors on commerce and finance to consider the proposals presented by the delegation so that implementation of feasible suggestions could be ensured.

The delegation appreciated government for facilitating the business community with different initiatives especially the steps taken under ease of doing business.

The members of the delegation briefed the prime minister of the business activities and related issues of their respective companies.

The business-friendly policies of the government had encouraged the American companies and they wanted to further expand their investment in Pakistan, the delegation members said.

They also presented to prime minister different proposals regarding further facilitating the business community.

According to details, the companies who had made donations in the overall fund of Rs37 million so far included Phillip Morris Rs20 million, KFC Rs7.5 million, Venus Group Rs2.3 million and the rest of contribution amounting to Rs7.2 million by different companies of the American Business Council members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Progress Commerce Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

PCB announces slow and careful resumption of crick ..

10 minutes ago

Mubadala Healthcare launches occupational health s ..

23 minutes ago

Health Ministers of UAE, Cyprus discuss cooperatio ..

24 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Defence Day in befitting mann ..

15 minutes ago

UK Government Plans to Update Laws to Enable Great ..

15 minutes ago

Saplings distributed among road users

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.