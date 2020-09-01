American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) A delegation of American Business Council called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented an additional cheque worth Rs 17 million for PM’s Corona Relief Fund on behalf of the Council.

The Council had, earlier, also donated Rs20 million to PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that provision of conducive environment for profitable businesses and removal of all problems faced by the business community were the foremost priority of the government.

The government on priority basis had announced incentives for the construction sector so that not only this sector could thrive, but also its allied industries could also progress, he added.

During the meeting, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Investment board Atif Bukhari and other senior officials were present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister further said that a high-level committee had been constituted for the promotion of small and medium levels businesses and removal of all the hurdles in this regard.

He also directed his advisors on commerce and finance to consider the proposals presented by the delegation so that implementation of feasible suggestions could be ensured.

The delegation appreciated government for facilitating the business community with different initiatives especially the steps taken under ease of doing business.

The members of the delegation briefed the prime minister of the business activities and related issues of their respective companies.

The business-friendly policies of the government had encouraged the American companies and they wanted to further expand their investment in Pakistan, the delegation members said.

They also presented to prime minister different proposals regarding further facilitating the business community.

According to details, the companies who had made donations in the overall fund of Rs37 million so far included Phillip Morris Rs20 million, KFC Rs7.5 million, Venus Group Rs2.3 million and the rest of contribution amounting to Rs7.2 million by different companies of the American Business Council members.