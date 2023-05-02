UrduPoint.com

American Businesses Ought To Be Free From Beijing 'Intimidation' - Ambassador Burns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday that American businesses should be free from any form of "intimidation" from the Chinese government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday that American businesses should be free from any form of "intimidation" from the Chinese government.

"We think that American businesses here ought to be free of intimidation from the government, and that the rule of law should prevail," Burns said at a Stimson Center event titled "An in-depth discussion of US-China relations."

The ambassador's comments were in reaction to a newly amended Chinese anti-spy law and its effect on U.S. businesses and nationals in the country.

Burns expressed concern over the law, which was introduced last week, adding that Washington is trying to know more about its implications and has asked Chinese authorities for clarifications.

"This is a law that potentially could make illegal in China the kind of mundane activities that a business would have to do," Burns said, noting that academic researchers, professors, and journalists could also be at risk.

Burns added that the law, combined with the "punitive" actions imposed by China on several U.S. businesses, mainly over political and competitive differences, raises concern in Washington.

