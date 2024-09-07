Open Menu

American Shot Dead At West Bank Demo Where Israeli Forces Opened Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM

American shot dead at West Bank demo where Israeli forces opened fire

A Turkish-American woman was shot dead Friday while demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank town of Beita, where the army acknowledged opening fire

Nablus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A Turkish-American woman was shot dead Friday while demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank town of Beita, where the army acknowledged opening fire.

Turkey identified the woman as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, condemning her death, while the United States called it a "tragic" event and pressed its ally Israel to investigate.

The UN rights office said Israeli forces killed Eygi with a "shot in the head", while an AFP photographer saw medics rushing her into a Nablus hospital with her head wrapped in bandages.

The UN said Eygi, 26, was participating in a "peaceful anti-settlement protest" in Beita, the scene of weekly demonstrations.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank -- where about 490,000 people live -- are illegal under international law.

The Eviatar settlement outpost overlooking Beita has been backed by far-right Israeli ministers and has drawn protesters to the nearby hillside in recent years, during which Israeli forces have killed multiple Palestinians.

Eygi arrived at the Rafidia hospital in Nablus "with a gunshot in the head" and was later pronounced dead, said hospital director Fouad Nafaa.

Turkey said she was killed by "Israeli occupation soldiers", with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemning the Israeli action as "barbaric".

Israel's top ally Washington said it had "reached out to the government" for more information.

"We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Qatar -- a key mediator in truce talks to end the Gaza war -- condemned the "Israeli occupation's assassination" of Eygi as a "heinous crime".

"The silence of the international community in the face of these horrific violations is a renewed incentive for the occupation to commit more atrocities," a foreign ministry statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Fire Protest Army United Nations Israel Turkey Washington White House Gaza Bank Qatar Nablus United States Tayyip Erdogan Women Event Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense ..

Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day

4 minutes ago
 Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia cas ..

Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC

14 minutes ago
 Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pa ..

Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket

33 minutes ago
 Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boy ..

Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boys

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

2 hours ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

2 hours ago
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

2 hours ago
 PCB official says domestic competitions not subser ..

PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignm ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

5 hours ago
 Visiting Papua New Guinea, pope says natural resou ..

Visiting Papua New Guinea, pope says natural resources must benefit all

3 minutes ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business