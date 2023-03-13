Americans' Bank Deposits Safe, Govt. Will Not Let Financial Crisis Recur Over SVB - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US government will ensure the bank deposits of Americans remain safe amid the collapse of two banks and that the United States does not experience another financial crisis, President Joe Biden said on Monday as he promised action against reckless risk taking by financial institutions.

"No losses of a dime... No losses will be borne by the taxpayers," Biden told reporters at the White House. "The money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Federal Deposit Insurance (Corporation, or FDIC). Because of the actions taken by regulators, every American should feel confident their deposits will be there if and when they need them."

Biden also said he was going to request Congress to review and strengthen post-financial crisis banking laws that were loosened by the previous administration, "to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again."

The latest US banking crisis unfolded after investors at the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) withdrew $42 billion in deposits. The SVB is one of top 20 US commercial banks, according to the FDIC.

SVB is the largest US lender to fail since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis then.

The bank provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies in the United States. At the end of 2022, SVB said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors.

The bank's total assets at the end of 2022 equaled $209 billion.

The FDIC also took control of Signature, which had $110.36 billion in assets and $88.59 billion in deposits at the end of last year, according to the New York Department of Financial Services.

Biden said the FDIC protection for depositors at SVB and Signature will not be extended to investors and the management at the collapsed banks, which he accused of excessive risk-taking.

"The management of these banks will be fired," Biden said. "If the bank is taken over by FDIC, the people running the bank should not work there anymore. Investors in the banks will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works and so forth. But there are very important questions of how these banks got into the circumstances. In the first place, we must get the full accounting of what happened and why those responsible can be held accountable. In my administration, no one is above the law."

US media reported that both, regulators and the banking industry were working to contain the crisis.

The bank that many have viewed as the likely next domino to fall - First Republic - has secured additional financing from JPMorgan Chase & Co during the weekend, resulting in $70 billion in unused liquidity - firepower it can use to respond to potential customer withdrawals, according to the report.