Americans Buying Selectively As Consumer Sentiment Near Record Low Amid Inflation - Survey

Published July 15, 2022

Americans are making major purchases selectively as consumer sentiment remains near record lows amid inflation at four-decade highs, the University of Michigan (UMich) in its latest consumer sentiment survey on Friday

"Buying conditions for durables adjusted upwards, owing both to consumers who cited easing supply constraints and those who believed that one should buy now to avoid future price increases, which would exacerbate inflation going forward," the UMich Consumer Survey said.

The latest reading for the Consumer Sentiment Index stood at 51.1 versus last month's all-time low of 50, the survey said.

"Consumer sentiment was relatively unchanged, remaining near all-time lows (but) current assessments of personal finances continued to deteriorate, reaching its lowest point since 2011," the survey said.

Even with the selective purchases by Americans, "buying conditions remained 26% lower than a year ago," the survey added.

The UMich report came on the heels of Friday's retail sales data for June, which showed a growth of 1% last month, suggesting an economy that is still resilient in spite of inflation at its highest since the 1980s.

Consumer sentiment accounts for 70% of US gross domestic product, or GDP. After a 3.5% contraction in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, GDP grew at its fastest last year since 1982, expanding by 5.7%. But inflation grew even faster, rising 7%.

Since the start of this year, GDP has slowed, contracting 1.6% in the first quarter. If it does not return to the positive by the second quarter, the United States will technically be in a recession.

