UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Confidence In US Economy Inches Upward But Remains Negative - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:44 PM

Americans' Confidence in US Economy Inches Upward But Remains Negative - Poll

Pessimism over US economic conditions eased slightly in February while remaining in negative territory, Gallup's Economic Confidence Index showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Pessimism over US economic conditions eased slightly in February while remaining in negative territory, Gallup's Economic Confidence Index showed on Thursday.

"An eight-point increase to -13 [minus 13] this month puts the index at its best reading since November," Gallup said in a press release.

The current -13 reading is up from -21 in January and is better than the -33 low from the spring of 2020. The lowest point, -72, was during the Great Recession in October 2008, Gallup said.

The index is based on polls asking Americans to rate economic conditions as excellent, good, only fair, poor and also whether the economy is getting better or worse, the release said.

The combined responses are used to compile the index, with a theoretical range of plus 100 if everyone says the economy is excellent or good and getting better, to minus 100 if everyone says the economy is poor and getting worse, according to Gallup.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Reading Gallup January February October November 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services announces strategic ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistani Students To Get Scholarships

22 minutes ago

Hygienic food basic right of every citizen: Rehman ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Lahore visits Gulberg to monit ..

1 minute ago

322 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers in Ha ..

1 minute ago

Formation of Administration Committee by Arts Coun ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.