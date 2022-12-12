UrduPoint.com

Americans' Confidence In US Economy Sees Slight Boost - Poll

December 12, 2022

Americans' Confidence in US Economy Sees Slight Boost - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Americans' confidence in the US economy has improved over the last month, although it remains low, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

In the latest survey conducted from November 9 to December 2, Gallup's Economic Confidence Index increased from -45 in October to -39. It had been as low as -58 in June.

Despite the slight uptick, confidence levels remain lower than they were in 2021 and are amongst the worse measured since the record -72 low during the 2008 financial crisis. The index ranges from -100 to +100.

Currently, 15% of respondents said economic conditions were either "excellent" or "good," while 46% rated them as "poor." These ratings are a slight improvement from the 14% and 49%, respectively, reported in October.

In terms of the economy's direction, 24% of respondents said it was improving while 70% said it was getting worse, compared to 20% and 74%, respectively, in October.

Gallup suggested that ongoing high inflation, a weak stock market, high interest rates, and fears of a recession may be curbing economic confidence.

