Americans Continue To Hold Bleak View Of Economy - Poll
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Americans continue to hold a bleak view of their economy, with 83% rating current conditions as "only fair" or "poor," according to a Gallup poll released Friday.
Moreover, a 72% majority say conditions are getting worse, with only 23% saying they are improving.
The results of the monthly national poll, conducted March 1-23, closely matched those of January and February.
At the same time, two-thirds of Americans, believe the country's leading problem is non-economic, with 20% identifying some aspect of the government. Among the third who cite some aspect of the economy or government finances as the leading problem, 12% point to inflation as the top culprit.