Americans Continue To Hold Bleak View Of Economy - Poll

Published March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Americans continue to hold a bleak view of their economy, with 83% rating current conditions as "only fair" or "poor," according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Moreover, a 72% majority say conditions are getting worse, with only 23% saying they are improving.

The results of the monthly national poll, conducted March 1-23, closely matched those of January and February.

At the same time, two-thirds of Americans, believe the country's leading problem is non-economic, with 20% identifying some aspect of the government. Among the third who cite some aspect of the economy or government finances as the leading problem, 12% point to inflation as the top culprit.

