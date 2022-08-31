UrduPoint.com

Americans' Economic Confidence Improves While Remaining Low - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Americans' confidence in the US economy improved in August to Q1 levels, although it still remains low, according to Gallup's Economic Confidence Index for August released on Wednesday.

"Americans are significantly less negative in their evaluations of the US economy than they were in July, with Gallup's Economic Confidence Index improving from -51 to -39," Gallup reported.

Currently, 16% of US adults rate current conditions as excellent or good, 47% describe them as poor, and 36% say they are "only fair." In terms of improvement, 25% of Americans say the economy is getting better and 72% say it is getting worse.

While it has returned to March/April levels, the current rating calculated in the August 1-23 poll still ranks among the lowest measured by Gallup since falling over the course of the pandemic from +41 in February 2020.

The index hit a 13-year low of -58 in June - the lowest rating since the 2008 recession.

According to Gallup's analysis, the improved economic confidence in August is likely related to the decline in gas prices, which are more than $1 lower than they were in June, and the 3.5% unemployment rate, which is tied for the lowest since 1969. However, concerns about inflation are putting a damper on overall economic confidence, with 18% of US adults reviewing it as the mot important problem in the country.

Gallup's index summarizes Americans' views of the current economic conditions and whether the economy is getting better or worse. The index has a possible range of -100 to +100.

