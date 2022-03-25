UrduPoint.com

Americans Give Biden Low Marks On Economy, But Do Not Blame Him For Gas Price Spike - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Americans Give Biden Low Marks on Economy, But Do Not Blame Him for Gas Price Spike - Poll

Close to 70% of Americans believe the economy is in bad shape and about two-thirds disapprove of President Joe Biden's economic leadership, although a majority do not blame him for spiraling gas prices, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Close to 70% of Americans believe the economy is in bad shape and about two-thirds disapprove of President Joe Biden's economic leadership, although a majority do not blame him for spiraling gas prices, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said Friday.

"In addition, Americans are more likely to say his policies have hurt the economy than helped it," the poll noted.

Less than half of Americans blame Biden for recent gasoline price hikes, which researchers say reflects the way the American public perceives the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its effects on gasoline and other prices.

Rising gas prices is Americans' greatest concern, although inflation in other areas worries ordinary Americans as well. Sixty-eight percent of Americans said they are very concerned about gas prices, and 59% have indicated their concern and deepening worry about rising costs of groceries.

Earlier in March, Biden blamed President Vladimir Putin's military operation in Ukraine for the US inflation reaching a new 40-year high, calling it "Putin's price hike."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Vladimir Putin Price March Gas

Recent Stories

North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missi ..

North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missile test: US

7 seconds ago
 Romanian Cabinet Approves $110Mln Grant to Moldova

Romanian Cabinet Approves $110Mln Grant to Moldova

9 seconds ago
 US Signs $117Mln Deal With Global Foundries to Mai ..

US Signs $117Mln Deal With Global Foundries to Maintain Microelectronics Base - ..

12 seconds ago
 Prerogative to form benches historically lies with ..

Prerogative to form benches historically lies with CJP: Chief Justice Bandial

4 minutes ago
 DG Health urges stakeholder to play role to contro ..

DG Health urges stakeholder to play role to control TB in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 US Orders 12 More Cargo Missions to Space Station ..

US Orders 12 More Cargo Missions to Space Station From Northrop Grumman, SpaceX ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>