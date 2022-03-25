Americans Give Biden Low Marks on Economy, But Do Not Blame Him for Gas Price Spike - Poll

Close to 70% of Americans believe the economy is in bad shape and about two-thirds disapprove of President Joe Biden's economic leadership, although a majority do not blame him for spiraling gas prices, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Close to 70% of Americans believe the economy is in bad shape and about two-thirds disapprove of President Joe Biden's economic leadership, although a majority do not blame him for spiraling gas prices, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said Friday.

"In addition, Americans are more likely to say his policies have hurt the economy than helped it," the poll noted.

Less than half of Americans blame Biden for recent gasoline price hikes, which researchers say reflects the way the American public perceives the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its effects on gasoline and other prices.

Rising gas prices is Americans' greatest concern, although inflation in other areas worries ordinary Americans as well. Sixty-eight percent of Americans said they are very concerned about gas prices, and 59% have indicated their concern and deepening worry about rising costs of groceries.

Earlier in March, Biden blamed President Vladimir Putin's military operation in Ukraine for the US inflation reaching a new 40-year high, calling it "Putin's price hike."