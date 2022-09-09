Americans Give Lowest Rating to Key Business, Industry Sectors Since 2008

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Americans have given the lowest positive rating since the 2008 recession to 25 domestic business and industry sectors driving the US economy, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Their latest average positive reading of 36%, measured from August 1-23, represents a drop of three percentage points from last year and nine percentage points since 2020. Since 2001, Gallup has polled Americans on 24-25 business and industry sectors, asking them rate them on a five-point scale that represents a range from "very positive" to "very negative." This year's 36% average positive reading is the average of the "very positive" and "somewhat positive" rating across all sectors.

Only the restaurants and farming/agricultural industries had majority positive ratings this year, while the Federal government, and the oil/gas and pharmaceutical industries had majority negative ratings. In addition, the ratings for grocery, real estate, and advertising/PR dropped significantly.

The poll found that the worsened ratings were driven by Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, with the Democrats' latest average rating falling seven percentage points from last year to 39%.