UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Rectified Their Mistake By Removing Trump: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:46 PM

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trump: Mian Zahid Hussain

Joe Biden to focus on peace, economy and healthcare, Biden to reduce tensions with Pakistan, other nations

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said sensible Americans have rectified their mistake of the last election by saying ‘bye-bye’ to trump and voting Joe Biden to power.


Trump never deserved the position, therefore, public rectified the mistake made in just four years as he could not fulfil even a single promise, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that American elections can result in reduced tensions, human rights violations and trade struggle which will be a good omen.


Talking to the business community, he said that former US President was irresponsible and unpredictable and his policies dented the image of America while creating many problems for the global community.


He took least interest in leading the world out of pandemic stoked racialism at home and formulated highly controversial policies.
Now, Biden will pay special attention to healthcare, pandemic, education, global and local economy, jobs and increased pays, he said.


The business leader noted that America will return to Paris Club under Biden, it will reverse the policy of abandoning WHO and remove travel restrictions imposed on Islamic countries.
He will unite a divided America, opposition and expats will not be considered enemies and low cost housing for the poor will be promoted.


Some industries will leave America while the policies which isolated America will be abolished to improve its lost reputation.
American will also improve relations with many countries and lure Iran back to a nuclear deal while the attitude of the US towards Pakistan may get better.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan World Business Iran Poor Education Nuclear Expats Trump Paris Alliance May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

5 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

14 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

14 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

19 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

19 minutes ago

COVID19 claims three lives, infects 665 more : CM ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.