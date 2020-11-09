Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trump: Mian Zahid Hussain

Joe Biden to focus on peace, economy and healthcare, Biden to reduce tensions with Pakistan, other nations

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said sensible Americans have rectified their mistake of the last election by saying ‘bye-bye’ to trump and voting Joe Biden to power.



Trump never deserved the position, therefore, public rectified the mistake made in just four years as he could not fulfil even a single promise, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that American elections can result in reduced tensions, human rights violations and trade struggle which will be a good omen.



Talking to the business community, he said that former US President was irresponsible and unpredictable and his policies dented the image of America while creating many problems for the global community.



He took least interest in leading the world out of pandemic stoked racialism at home and formulated highly controversial policies.

Now, Biden will pay special attention to healthcare, pandemic, education, global and local economy, jobs and increased pays, he said.



The business leader noted that America will return to Paris Club under Biden, it will reverse the policy of abandoning WHO and remove travel restrictions imposed on Islamic countries.

He will unite a divided America, opposition and expats will not be considered enemies and low cost housing for the poor will be promoted.



Some industries will leave America while the policies which isolated America will be abolished to improve its lost reputation.

American will also improve relations with many countries and lure Iran back to a nuclear deal while the attitude of the US towards Pakistan may get better.