Americans' Share Of US Debt To Hit 98% Of GDP This Year, And 181% By 2053 - CBO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Americans' share of the US debt will reach 98% of GDP by the end of this year, approaching pandemic-era highs, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said.

The debt share is projected to climb to above 180% over the next three decades, the CBO said in its 2023 Long-Term Budget Outlook report on Wednesday.

"By the end of 2023, Federal debt held by the public equals 98% of GDP," the report said. "Debt then rises in relation to GDP: It surpasses its historical high in 2029, when it reaches 107 percent of GDP, and climbs to 181% of GDP by 2053."

The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 97% at the end of 2022. In 2020, it hit 100%, reaching a 74-year high amid economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 measures.

The CBO even warned that the nation's fiscal outlook was on an unsustainable path.

Maintaining that caution in its latest outlook, the CBO outlined the knock-on effects from such levels of debt on the US economy.

"Such high and rising debt would slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of US debt, and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook; it could also cause lawmakers to feel more constrained in their policy choices," it said.

The CBO also projected a budget deficit of 5.8% to GDP in 2023 and 5% in 2027. From there, the CBO said it expects the deficit to grow each year, reaching 10% of GDP in 2053.

