UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amgen Agrees To Buy Otezla Rights For $13.4 Bn: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Amgen agrees to buy Otezla rights for $13.4 bn: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen has agreed to acquire the global rights to Otezla, a drug used for the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, for $13.4 billion in cash, Bristol Myers Squibb said Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Amgen has agreed to acquire the global rights to Otezla, a drug used for the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, for $13.4 billion in cash, Bristol Myers Squibb said Monday.

The deal was linked to Bristol-Myers Squibbs' merger with the Celgene Corporation, which is selling its rights to Otezla to gain regulatory approval for the merger.

The Otezla sale to Amgen "is contingent on Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene entering into a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in connection with their pending merger," Bristol-Myers Squibb said in a statement.

"This agreement represents an important step toward completing our pending merger with Celgene," Giovanni Caforio, Bristol-Myers Squibb chairman and CEO, said.

The company said it now expects its merger with Celgene -- valued at $74 billion in cash and stocks -- to close by the end of 2019.

It said it would use proceeds of the Otezla sale to reduce debt. It also announced that it is increasing a share buy-back from $5 billion to $7 billion.

Under the Otezla agreement, Celgene employees dedicated to Otezla would transfer to Amgen as would related patents and intellectual property.

Caforio said Amgen "has the capabilities and infrastructure to continue to support this important medicine and ensure a seamless transition for patients and healthcare providers."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Sale Bristol Stocks 2019 From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Australia look to Smith for Ashes revival

33 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Pledges $12.2Mln to Help Restore ..

34 seconds ago

ADNEC gears up for busy season ahead

17 minutes ago

Modi's historical blunder to pave way for IoJ&K f ..

36 seconds ago

Peace Deal With US Will by Default Endorse Taliban ..

38 seconds ago

Turkey Arrests Over 7,500 EU-Bound Migrants Over P ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.