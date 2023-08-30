Open Menu

AMIA Calls For Reforms In Energy Sector, Privatization Of DISCOs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (AMIA) Wednesday called for massive reforms in energy sector including the privatization of all distribution companies (DISCOs) and abolition of single buyer system across the country to promote wheeling system.

These proposals were flouted by Chairman AMIA, Asghar Khan while addressing a press conference along with office bearers from various marble industrial estates here.

He said that Pakistan had 2300 large marble industrial units and over 400 marble show-rooms and giving dierct and indirect employment to over 0.2 million people, which spoke crucial role in the economic development of the country.

He said that consecutive increase in the power tariff had rendered 40% to 50% marble units closed and if the issue was not addressed then the remaining units would stop operation.

He demanded abolition of taxes from the electricity bills to provide maximum relief to marble and granite industries to save the workers from going unemployed.

The association further demanded review of the agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and abolition of all those agreements, which were made in haste and instead of imported resources give priority to local resources of energy.

He has also called for focussing on the prevention of power pilferages and performance of the distribution companies. He said that the companies should ensure their timely recoveries and avoid to the burdenof their incompetency on the honest consumers.

