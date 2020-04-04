UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid COVID-9, Bulls Rule PSX, Week-long Trade Concludes With Growth Of 3512 Points

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM

Amid COVID-9, bulls rule PSX, week-long trade concludes with growth of 3512 points

Notwithstanding COVID-19 negative impacts due to positive vibes from stimulus relief packages announced by the government, the bullish trend dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 3, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 3512.55 points since the end of trading last Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Notwithstanding COVID-19 negative impacts due to positive vibes from stimulus relief packages announced by the government, the bullish trend dominated the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 3, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 3512.55 points since the end of trading last Friday.

The KSE-100 bench mark index touched the figure of 31,621.79 points on Friday after witnessing bullish trends throughout the week (except on Monday), according to psx data which showed that the index during last Friday had closed at 28,109.24 points.

Collectively, there had been increase of 12.49 percent increase in the KSE-100 index activity during the week under review.

According to weeklong break up figures, the index on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%).

A total of 159,469,826 shares were traded compared to the trade 169,438,326 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.225 billion as compared to Rs 4.233 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 166 recorded gain and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, the index witnessed bullish trend and KSE 100 index closed at 29,231.63 points as compared to 28,023.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1208.24 points (4.31 %).

A total of 221,865,742 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,469,826 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 7.356 billion as compared to Rs 4.225 billion during last trading day.

Around 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 288 recorded gain and 56 sustained losses whereas the share price of 09 companies remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the index continued with trend as KSE 100 index closed at 29,505.57 points as compared to 29,231.63 points on the last working day with the positive change of 273.94 points (0.94 %).

A total of 193,711,949 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,865,742 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.694 billion as compared to Rs 7.356 billion during last trading day.

Overall 358 companies' transacted shares, out of which 214 recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the index continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1277.10 points (4.33 %).

A total of 311,585,875 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,711,949 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 10.392 billion as compared to Rs 6.694 billion during last trading day.

As many as 366 companies' transacted shares, out of which 312 recorded gain and 47 sustained losses whereas the share price of 7 companies remained unchanged.

While on Friday the index continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,621.79 points as compared to 30,782.67 points on the last working day with the positive change of 839.12 points (2.73%).

A total of 251,874,893 shares were traded compared to the trade 311,585,875 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 9.262 billion as compared to Rs 10.392 billion during last trading day.

As many as 340 companies' transacted shares, out of which 233 recorded gain and 91 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange April Market From Government Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Masood calls on international community to quash u ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan overreacting to pandemic: Mian Zahid Huss ..

5 minutes ago

29 textile factories allowed to continue work

1 minute ago

Police detain 46 persons, secretly transported in ..

1 minute ago

Three critically injured in Chitral road mishap

2 minutes ago

Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPH ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.