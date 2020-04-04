Amid COVID-9, bulls rule PSX, week-long trade concludes with growth of 3512 points

Notwithstanding COVID-19 negative impacts due to positive vibes from stimulus relief packages announced by the government, the bullish trend dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 3, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 3512.55 points since the end of trading last Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Notwithstanding COVID-19 negative impacts due to positive vibes from stimulus relief packages announced by the government, the bullish trend dominated the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 3, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 3512.55 points since the end of trading last Friday.

The KSE-100 bench mark index touched the figure of 31,621.79 points on Friday after witnessing bullish trends throughout the week (except on Monday), according to psx data which showed that the index during last Friday had closed at 28,109.24 points.

Collectively, there had been increase of 12.49 percent increase in the KSE-100 index activity during the week under review.

According to weeklong break up figures, the index on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%).

A total of 159,469,826 shares were traded compared to the trade 169,438,326 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.225 billion as compared to Rs 4.233 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 166 recorded gain and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, the index witnessed bullish trend and KSE 100 index closed at 29,231.63 points as compared to 28,023.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1208.24 points (4.31 %).

A total of 221,865,742 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,469,826 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 7.356 billion as compared to Rs 4.225 billion during last trading day.

Around 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 288 recorded gain and 56 sustained losses whereas the share price of 09 companies remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the index continued with trend as KSE 100 index closed at 29,505.57 points as compared to 29,231.63 points on the last working day with the positive change of 273.94 points (0.94 %).

A total of 193,711,949 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,865,742 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.694 billion as compared to Rs 7.356 billion during last trading day.

Overall 358 companies' transacted shares, out of which 214 recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the index continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1277.10 points (4.33 %).

A total of 311,585,875 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,711,949 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 10.392 billion as compared to Rs 6.694 billion during last trading day.

As many as 366 companies' transacted shares, out of which 312 recorded gain and 47 sustained losses whereas the share price of 7 companies remained unchanged.

While on Friday the index continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,621.79 points as compared to 30,782.67 points on the last working day with the positive change of 839.12 points (2.73%).

A total of 251,874,893 shares were traded compared to the trade 311,585,875 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 9.262 billion as compared to Rs 10.392 billion during last trading day.

As many as 340 companies' transacted shares, out of which 233 recorded gain and 91 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

395/