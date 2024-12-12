Amid Weak Eurozone And Political Turmoil, ECB To Cut Rates Again
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Faced with a stuttering economy, political turbulence in the eurozone and the prospect of renewed trade tensions with the United States, the European Central Bank is Thursday set to cut interest rates again
It would be the ECB's third straight reduction as it increasingly focuses on spurring lending to boost consumer spending and business investment in the 20 countries that use the euro.
After hiking rates aggressively from mid-2022 to combat runaway energy and food costs, policymakers have turned their attention to cuts as inflation eases and the eurozone economy weakens.
Recent worse-than-expected data had fuelled speculation the ECB could deliver a hefty, half-percentage-point cut for the first time in its easing cycle.
Inflation pressures are still a concern however -- the indicator rebounded above the central bank's two-percent target in November -- and analysts now expect the ECB to continue at the same pace as before, with a quarter-point cut.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski said a quarter-point reduction would follow the ECB's usual "cautious" approach and amount to a "typical European compromise" between supporters of keeping policy tight and those wanting to ease faster.
While a bigger cut would send "a strong signal that the ECB is seriously trying to get ahead of the curve," he predicted the central bank would be reluctant to go too far.
It will be the Frankfurt-based institution's fourth cut since June, and will take the key deposit rate to three percent.
