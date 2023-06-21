UrduPoint.com

Amin Emphasizes On Merit, Global Branding For NITB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Amin emphasizes on merit, global branding for NITB

Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin ul Haque, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong focus on merit and ensuring adherence to rules and regulations within the organizatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin ul Haque, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong focus on merit and ensuring adherence to rules and regulations within the organization.

He urged the Chief Executive Officer of NITB (CEO) to encourage and reward individuals who demonstrate dedication and hard work, underscoring the significance of diligence in achieving organizational goals. "It is expected that these efforts will contribute to the overall success of the organization" the minister expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of the National Information Technology Board said a news release.

Syed Amin ul Haque highlighted that with the attainment of autonomous status, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) now faces increased responsibilities. As a result, the minister emphasized the need for effective marketing of NITB's products and services both domestically and internationally. By doing so, NITB aims to showcase the quality and innovation of products "Made in Pakistan" on a global scale, ultimately establishing a unique and recognizable brand.

The minister expressed confidence in the CEO's skills, competence, and international experience, believing that these qualities will guide NITB toward its desired destination.

With a strong emphasis on merit, adherence to rules and regulations, and a strategic focus on global branding, he hoped to position NITB as a leading organization in the IT sector, contributing to Pakistan's reputation in the international arena.

Earlier the Chairman and Board Members welcomed the newly elected Chief Executive Officer of NITB, Babar Majid Bhatti. The board also apprised the steps taken by the CEO, who assumed office on April 10, in the first 45 days with an excellent vision for the improvement of the respective sectors.

In the meeting, NITB, after becoming an autonomous body, rules n regulations, ongoing projects and upcoming projects were discussed in detail and were sent to the relevant committees of the Board for review.

Secretary IT Navid A. Shaikh, Secretary NTISB Mansoor Sehgal, JEA Science & Technology Zawwar Hussain, former Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid attended the meeting while Director General Admin and HR Imran Haider and Director General Telecom Faisal Ratiyal assisted the board.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Guide Rashid April Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

12 minutes ago
 Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explos ..

Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon ..

Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon Opens in St. Petersburg

3 minutes ago
 Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards Col ..

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

3 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

12 minutes ago
 Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for offic ..

Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.