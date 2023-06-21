Amin emphasizes on merit, global branding for NITB

Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin ul Haque, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong focus on merit and ensuring adherence to rules and regulations within the organizatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin ul Haque, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong focus on merit and ensuring adherence to rules and regulations within the organization.

He urged the Chief Executive Officer of NITB (CEO) to encourage and reward individuals who demonstrate dedication and hard work, underscoring the significance of diligence in achieving organizational goals. "It is expected that these efforts will contribute to the overall success of the organization" the minister expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of the National Information Technology Board said a news release.

Syed Amin ul Haque highlighted that with the attainment of autonomous status, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) now faces increased responsibilities. As a result, the minister emphasized the need for effective marketing of NITB's products and services both domestically and internationally. By doing so, NITB aims to showcase the quality and innovation of products "Made in Pakistan" on a global scale, ultimately establishing a unique and recognizable brand.

The minister expressed confidence in the CEO's skills, competence, and international experience, believing that these qualities will guide NITB toward its desired destination.

With a strong emphasis on merit, adherence to rules and regulations, and a strategic focus on global branding, he hoped to position NITB as a leading organization in the IT sector, contributing to Pakistan's reputation in the international arena.

Earlier the Chairman and Board Members welcomed the newly elected Chief Executive Officer of NITB, Babar Majid Bhatti. The board also apprised the steps taken by the CEO, who assumed office on April 10, in the first 45 days with an excellent vision for the improvement of the respective sectors.

In the meeting, NITB, after becoming an autonomous body, rules n regulations, ongoing projects and upcoming projects were discussed in detail and were sent to the relevant committees of the Board for review.

Secretary IT Navid A. Shaikh, Secretary NTISB Mansoor Sehgal, JEA Science & Technology Zawwar Hussain, former Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid attended the meeting while Director General Admin and HR Imran Haider and Director General Telecom Faisal Ratiyal assisted the board.