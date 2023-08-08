Open Menu

Amin Ul Haque Launches SIEM Solution Project At NTC

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NTC

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday inaugurated Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution project at National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday inaugurated Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution project at National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters.

Managing Director NTC Meraj Gul was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the NTC covered another milestone.

NTC data and servers now became more secure following implementation of cybersecurity monitoring system, the minister said, adding that the system will monitor data and alert the relevant section about any cyber attack.

He said Ministry of IT continously striving to update NTC in line with requirements of present time. It is vital to update the systems to make it more secure, he added.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between NTC and Chinese enterprise Sunwalk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack China Alert Enterprise Event Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co. Limited

Recent Stories

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

12 minutes ago
 Woman poisoned to death

Woman poisoned to death

12 minutes ago
 Seminary student tortured to death

Seminary student tortured to death

10 minutes ago
 KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of K ..

KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of KU Medical College

3 minutes ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

10 minutes ago
 PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

10 minutes ago
World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

10 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in ..

Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 Three convicted of drug trafficking

Three convicted of drug trafficking

8 minutes ago
 IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books ..

IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books oversubscribed

8 minutes ago
 Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turno ..

Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turnout recorded

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business