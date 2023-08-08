Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NTC

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday inaugurated Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution project at National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters

Managing Director NTC Meraj Gul was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the NTC covered another milestone.

NTC data and servers now became more secure following implementation of cybersecurity monitoring system, the minister said, adding that the system will monitor data and alert the relevant section about any cyber attack.

He said Ministry of IT continously striving to update NTC in line with requirements of present time. It is vital to update the systems to make it more secure, he added.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between NTC and Chinese enterprise Sunwalk.