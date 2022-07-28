UrduPoint.com

Amir Saleemi Appointed As MD, Utility Stores Corporation

Amir Saleemi appointed as MD, Utility Stores Corporation

The Federal government had issued a notification to appoint Punjab Provincial Management Service Officer Muhammad Ali Aamir Saleemi as Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The new Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation has taken charge of the post, said a Press release issued on Thursday.

Muhammad Ali Aamir Saleemi previously held the post of Secretary Mines and Minerals Department in Punjab.

He is one of the experienced and capable officers of Pakistan and his innumerable services to the Punjab government are valued.

His appointment will further improve the performance of Utility Stores Corporation.

