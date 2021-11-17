Amir Waheed nominated as convener of ICCI Expo committee

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has nominated its former President Sheikh Amir Waheed as convener of Expo committee for the year 2021-22 to work for organizing various expos in order to promote the business activities more effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has nominated its former President Sheikh Amir Waheed as convener of Expo committee for the year 2021-22 to work for organizing various expos in order to promote the business activities more effectively.

President, ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir has presented the formal letter of nomination as convener of Expo committee to Sheikh Amir Waheed during his visit to ICCI, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Raja Safeer and Ramzan Jatt were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Munir congratulated Sheikh Amir Waheed on being nominated as convener, Expo committee.

He said that manufacturers of this region were producing various quality products and expos/exhibitions were the best way to introduce and highlight their potential.

He said that Sheikh Amir was a dynamic business leader and hoped that he would play his new role effectively to promote business activities through organizing various expos.

Sheikh Amir Waheed thanked President ICCI for nominating him as convener of ICCI Expo committee.

He said that the Expo Committee would organize various expos this year including industrial expo, property expo, marble & granite expo, gems and jewelery expo and women handicrafts expo.

He hoped that these expos would help showcasing the potential of regional products and improve their trade and exports.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Faheem Khan Vice President also congratulated Sheikh Amir Waheed on his nomination as convener, Expo committee and assured him of full cooperation of ICCI in his efforts to achieve the set goals of the Committee.