Amjad Ali appointed as Deputy Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday appointed Amjad Ali, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Deputy Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Malik Ghulam Abbas, a BS-18 officer of IRS has assumed the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR, Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Ms. Kiran Zahra , an IRS/BS-18 officer assumed the charged of the post Second Secretary (ST Operation), IR Operation Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.