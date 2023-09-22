Amjad Rasheed visits Turkish Aerospace Industries Pakistan office

Balochistan Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rasheed visited Turkish Aerospace Industries Pakistan office on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interest with his representative in Pakistan Sohail Sajid

QUETTA,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rasheed visited Turkish Aerospace Industries Pakistan office on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interest with his representative in Pakistan Sohail Sajid.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Rasheed said that the Turkish Aerospace Industry owns the largest defense production in the state of Turkey which has shown interest in working collaboratively in related fields in Pakistan.

The initial interaction with the officials at Turkish Aerospace Islamabad office has been pleasant and we hope that we can do more for Pakistan and Balochistan.

Amjad Rasheed said that in the development based on innovation, we have to follow the world step by step and for the welfare of our country and nation, we have to strive to move forward by adopting collective thinking instead of individual.

For this purpose, the Federal and provincial caretaker governments are working with full good faith and diligence and our effort is to take such long-lasting measures for the development of the people and the country, which will be continued by the next government to maintain the stability of development.

On this occasion, the representative of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Pakistan, Sohail Sajid, presented the souvenir to the Caretaker Provincial Finance and Revenue Minister, Amjad Rashid.

He also expressed the hope that the mutual cooperation process will be carried forward while maintaining the continuity of mutual coordination.