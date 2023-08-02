Open Menu

Amjad Zubair Tiwana Appointed Chairman FBR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Amjad Zubair Tiwana appointed Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Establishment Division has notified the appointment of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana as Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

"With the approval of the Federal Government, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), presently posted as Member (Inland Revenue Operations) FBR headquarter, Islamabad is appointed as Chairman FBR under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further order," the notification added.

Under another notification, he has also been assigned additional charge of the post-Secretary Revenue Division under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 with immediate effect for the period of three (03) months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

