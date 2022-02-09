Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Likely to Be Small - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Japan is likely to redirect just a small amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, but given the current low level of reserves in storage facilities, this decision is still positive for the European market, Maria Belova, expert from the Russian independent energy adviser Vygon Consulting, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo decided to send some of its LNG to Europe in response to requests by European countries and the United States, with some of the gas going to consumers this month.

"We need to understand that in the case of redirection of LNG previously intended for Japan to the European Union, there will be rather insignificant volumes (up to 0.5 million tonnes). At the same time, given the situation when (gas reserves in) European UGS facilities have decreased up to 35%, news about any supplies will be positive for the market," the expert said.

When asked whether Japan's decision was dictated by real desire to help or was just a gesture, Belova recalled that in 2017, Tokyo and the European Commission had signed a memorandum of cooperation to promote and create a flexible and transparent global LNG market.

In accordance with the document, Japan pledged to help improve the reliability of international LNG markets and respond to emergencies.

"Now the country has gotten such a chance, especially since the needs of its own market for LNG are met. Spot prices in Europe and Asia are comparable, therefore it is more economically feasible to deliver part of LNG cargo from the United States to the EU rather than to Japan," the expert noted.

Last month, media reported that Washington was seeking alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case Russia cuts off transit through Ukraine. The US reportedly considered disruptions of exports via other routes a less likely scenario. The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Moscow unfailingly fulfills its gas supplies obligations and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability.