Amplify Energy CEO Says Cannot Confirm Anchor Hit Caused Oil Spill Off California Coast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said during a press conference that he cannot confirm reports the oil spill off the coast of southern California was caused by an anchor that hit their pipeline.

"I'm not here to speculate about the cause, there will be a full investigation," Willsher said on Tuesday when asked if he thinks an anchor struck the pipeline. "Obviously the pipeline has been displaced, it is a 16-inch steel pipeline that is a half-inch thick and covered in an inch of concrete. For it to be moved 105 feet is not common. There will be an investigation and the relevant authorities will take it from there."

Willsher added that the company has turned over to investigative authorities all of their data, photos and videos collected about the oil spill.

Rebecca Ore, Coast Guard sector chief of Long Angeles-Long Beach, said at this time they have no confirmation of a vessel above the point where the pipeline was displaced.

The Unified Command said in a separate update on Tuesday that they discovered a 4,000-foot section of the 17.7 mile-long pipeline was displaced with a maximum lateral movement of approximately 105 feet and had a 13-inch split.

The leakage, first reported on Saturday, caused approximately 126,000 gallons of oil to spill into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California near Los Angeles.

Over 4,700 gallons of crude oil have been recovered, 11,360 feet of containment boom have been deployed, and six miles of shoreline has been cleaned up so far, according to the Unified Command.

